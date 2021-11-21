One New York Village Gets You Holly & Jolly Like No Other, It’s In Their Name

Sometimes to get in the Christmas spirit, you need a little nudge. One town in New York will help get you all chipper for Christmas, and the name of the town is North Pole.

It is in their name, how can you not go to North Pole, New York, and not get into the Christmas spirit. While this isn't the North Pole that jolly old Saint Nick is from, the village sure looks like it. Even with that fact, this small village in between Lake Placid and Plattsburgh is the home of Santa's Workshop. So Santa is here quite often, in fact, every weekend.

When you see this small village covered in a dusting of snow, you would truly believe you are in a winter wonderland. The look matches what we would imagine. Lights are strung all about. You can't help but just smile. There are plenty of things to do when you visit North Pole that will only make that smile become even bigger.

In the month of December, the town does what is called a Yuletide Family weekend. It might not sound like much until you see what comes along with purchasing one for yourself and your family. It is an all-inclusive thing for the entire family.

What Does A Yuletide Weekend Include?

Lodging

Dinner and Breakfast for 2-days.

Activities and Shows For 2 nights.

Rides

Entertainment

Visiting Reindeer

Spending time with Santa

Currently, they are nearly sold out of these packages, but a few are still available. Click here to reserve your spot.

But don't you fret if you're unable to get one of those packages, just taking a trip to North Pole and creating memories will surely fill your heart with warmth during the Holiday Season. Each year North Pole does Village of Lights. You'll see caroling, amazing light displays, a nativity scene, and loads more. Plus, you get to see the big man himself, Santa Claus. Find out everything you can do here, and keep scrolling to get a glimpse of what the village looks like.

Take A Magical Trip To North Pole, NY

