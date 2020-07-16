Speeding Through a Work Zone? Operation Hardhat on the Lookout

We're officially in the heat of summertime, so you may be noticing a lot of construction sites along Central New York roadways. And where there's construction, there's almost always construction workers. It's costly (and dangerous) to drive erratically inside work zones, so New York State Troopers are taking to construction sites across the state to enforce speed limits, distracted driving laws, and the Move Over Law that keep workers and drivers safe.

Introducing Operation Hardhat.

Troopers are swapping out their navy blue uniforms for something a little brighter: the orange and yellow get-up of a construction worker. They're dressing up in construction garb and using radar detection to crack down on work zone violations, enforce the law, and stress the importance of slowing down, moving over, and staying off electronic devices while driving.

The New York State Police Facebook page has shared pictures of troopers in disguise all across the state, from the Adirondack Northway to Interstate 84 in Montgomery.

New York State Police

New York's Ambrose-Searles Move Over Act states that drivers should move over as soon as they see lights, vests or reflectors for any sort of emergency, maintenance or construction vehicle and as soon as it is safe to do so. And although, according to Westchester Ticket Attorney, the Move Over Law was enacted by lawmakers in 2010, many drivers still don't follow it.

Just last week, a tractor-trailer in Almond failed to move over for a New York State Police car providing traffic control for a disabled camper along the shoulder of Interstate 86. The tractor-trailer struck the car, injuring the trooper inside. Luckily, the trooper was not more seriously injured, but the incident was just another reminder of the importance of moving over and practicing necessary precautions while driving past vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

