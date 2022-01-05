New York State Is Installing Speed Cameras To Help Nab Lead Footed Drivers

As 2022 rolls in, so does a five-year pilot program in which New York will start installing speed cameras in work zones along highways through the state. Those cameras will issue automatic speeding tickets to vehicles driving too fast through work zones.

Get our free mobile app

Under the bill, which was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in September, the cameras will snap a photo of the license plate on a vehicle going faster than the posted speed limit in work zones. After snapping a photo of the offender's license plate, tickets will be mailed to the owner of the vehicle.

If caught by one of New York's new work zone speed cameras, the first offense will come at a fine of $50.00. If a second ticket is issued within a month, the fine increases to $75. Three or more tickets will result in the owner of the vehicle being fined $100 each time.

The pilot work zone speed camera program will determine how much money the cameras could possibly save the state compared to using police officers to enforce speed.

One of the sponsors of the bill is Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli of Syracuse who explained that from 2010 through 2016, 3,450 accidents were logged in highway way work zones and those accidents killed 50 people and injured another 1,100 including highway workers and other drivers.

The work zone speed camera program will allow for 30 cameras to be set up in highway work zones across the state of New York.

While fines will be issued for vehicles caught speeding, by law, no points will be deducted from a driver's license as the cameras will only be taking a photo of the rear license plate and not of the individual driving the vehicle.

10 Things To Know About Kathy Hochul, the Woman Who Will Replace Cuomo As New York’s Governor

How many of these Six Strange New York State Laws did you know about?