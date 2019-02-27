The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, as heavy snow this evening is expected to make for a slippery commute.

The Winter Storm Advisory is in effect for all of Central New York today, into tomorrow with anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow expected.

Snow is expected to spread across the region Wednesday morning into the afternoon, and can reach snowfall rates as high as ½ to 1” per hour at times. Slippery roads are possible, especially during the evening commute. The snow will taper off Wednesday night.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS

MORNING TO 3 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, and Chenango.

* WHEN...Light snow will overspread the area from the southwest to

northeast this morning. The snow tapers off

from west to east tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening

commutes. Travel impacts will be greatest this evening when the

heavier snow is expected to occur.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE...Mohawk Valley

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor

visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the

Wednesday evening commute.

Keep Up-To-Date

Winter Weather Preparation: