The first snowstorm of the season may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour, just in time for the morning commute in Northern Oneida County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 PM Thursday, November 18 until 11 AM Friday, November 19 for the Northern Oneida County area. You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility expected.

Snowfall rates as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible during the early to mid-morning hours Friday. This may cause snow to accumulate quickly on the roads and also reduce visibility to less than a quarter-mile at times in the advisory area.

The lake effect snow band is expected to move south through the area mid-morning Friday into the early afternoon hours, dropping a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow, especially in the Mohawk Valley region and other surrounding higher elevations.

Be prepared for the early season winter weather, especially if you are planning to be on the roads during this timeframe.

Long Range Forecast

Friday: Snow showers likely before 2 PM, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 1 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Showers. Low around 40.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 PM, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

With highs in the 40s, whatever snow that does fall probably won't stick around too long. But don't worry. Mother Nature will have plenty more for us before the season is over....sometime in May.

9 Places to Go Snow Tubing in New York

Winter Strom Stella Dumped Several Feet of Snow in 2017 How much snow did Stella dump in New York state on March 14, 2017? Anywhere from several inches in the city to several feet.