Central New York's brief reprieve from winter weather is over. Freezing rain and sleet will make roads icy and driving dangerous.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning today (Wednesday) into Thursday morning, cautioning drivers to use extra care when traveling on potentially slippery roads. The advisory covers all of Central New York, including Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and Boonville and the counties of Oneida, Herkimer, Hamilton, Otsego, Fulton, Lewis, and Montgomery.

Credit: National Weather Service

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

7 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of less

than one tenth of an inch for most locations. Locally one to two

tenths of an inch of ice for Northern Oneida County and the

higher elevations of the Catskills.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain

will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down

and use caution while driving.

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App . Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation: