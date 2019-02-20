Slash Says New Guns N’ Roses Album Is in the Works

In news that should excite every Guns N’ Roses fan, Slash said the band is working on material for a new album.

" Axl [Rose] , Duff [McKagan] , myself and Richard [Fortus] have all talked about … there's material and stuff going on already for a new record," Slash admitted during an interview with TVK's Rock City .

The guitarist cautioned there’s no timetable for the new release, explaining that the group doesn’t do well with set schedules. "It's just, with Guns N' Roses, you don't go, 'Oh, there is a plan, and it's gonna be like this,' because that's not how it works," he said. "So, basically, the only real answer to give is we're hoping to put a new record out, and we'll just see what happens when it happens."

You can watch the interview below.

Rumors of a new Guns N’ Roses album have been circulating since the band reunited for the Not in This Lifetime tour in 2016. Recently, guitarist Fortus revealed that a new release is coming “faster than you think,” and noted the band would “get some more recording done and hopefully get an album out soon.” Slash’s new statements seem to back up the claims of his bandmate.

As for relationships within the group, Slash said the band is doing better than ever. “It’s very tight, very family-esque," he said. "It’s really back to where everybody is really, really happy and comfortable. And we’ve sort of gotten rid of ... there was a lot of bad influences going on back in the day that affected a lot of different things, and that’s all been sort of cleared away so now we’re back to normal.”

If a new Guns N’ Roses album does come to fruition, it will be the band’s first release to feature Slash, Duff McKagan and Axl Rose since the 1993 covers album, The Spaghetti Incident?