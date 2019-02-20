Would You Pay 20 Dollars to Valet Park at New York State Fair

"Hell yeah" was my answer to the question, "would you pay $20 to valet park at the 2019 New York State Fair ?" I was even more excited to find out you could do it for $12.50. In announcing their annual " Half Way to the Fair " sale, the fair unveiled a new valet parking option this year.

Valet parking will be available every day of the fair in 2019. The option will be available at the parking lot across from Gate 3 on Stae Fair Boulevard. A phone app will even allow you to request a specific time for your ride to be ready. Using valet parking will cost you $20 on weekdays, $25 on weekends. But during the sale, you can get a weekday voucher for $12.50 plus fees. You will be able to upgrade to a weekend voucher for $5 more during the fair.

The Half Way to the Fair sale begins at 6 a.m., Thursday, February 21. Only 1,000 vouchers will be available and can be purchased at etix.com , there is a limit to 4 per person. You can also get some deals on "Ride-All-Day" wristbands during the sale.

Wade Shows Midway will be offering up to 1,000-weekday ride-all-day vouchers with Gold Access for $17.50 plus fees. As usual, you can upgrade to weekend vouchers for $5 during the fair. During the fair, the wristbands and Gold Access would cost $40. Those too can be purchased at etix.com