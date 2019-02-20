The Highwaymen trailer tells a story many movie lovers have seen before in a new way. In the 1960s, Bonnie and Clyde was one of the first movies that heralded the era of the “New Hollywood,” marked by new filmmakers and studio executives who experimented with movie form and style, and produced different pictures for a new generation. At that time, Bonnie and Clyde, the famous bank robbers of the early 1930s, were treated as countercultural heroes. In The Highwaymen , they’re depicted as horrific murders, and the heroes are a couple of Texas Rangers, played by Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson , who must track them down.

2019 is a weird time, let me tell you.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), THE HIGHWAYMEN follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.

The trailer looks well put together, and Costner and Harrelson are an interesting pair (even if Harrelson has used this same country bumpkin voice so many times recently I’m starting to wonder if he even remembers what his real speaking voice sounds like). Still, it is pretty surreal to see the transformation that’s taken place in the last 50 years in popular culture reflected back onto the story of Bonnie and Clyde. In the 1960s, Bonnie and Clyde helped inspire a new retro fashion trend. The characters defined cool, and the actors that played them, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, became immortal movie stars. In The Highwaymen , Costner and Harrelson’s characters essentially mock them for being the first Instagram celebrities. That’s the olds for you.

The Highwaymen premieres on Netflix on March 29.