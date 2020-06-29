Six Flags Darien Lake is Looking to Hire 1,000 New Employees

If you're looking for a summer job, Darien Lake Six Flags is looking to hire 1,000 new employees in WNY.

There are a variety of positions open are in all aspects of park operations, according to WKBW, including:

Admissions & Guest Relations

Accommodations/Lodging

Food Services

Ride Operators

Human Resources

Maintenance

Retail

Marketing & Sales

Camping has reopened at Six Flags Darien Lake, but there's no concrete date for the park to reopen. Although it would seem that it may be soon, since they are hiring.

“We have taken necessary precautions to ensure everyone who comes to work this season can feel safe while providing the thrills and joy families have come to love here at the park. We have made many changes to our operation to reduce touch points, ensure social distancing and reduce risk of contamination or transmission.” ~ Six Flags Darien Lake Park President Chris Thorpe via WKBW

If you are interested in applying for a job, you must be 14 years old or older. Darien is conducting conducting virtual interviews, according to its website. You can see the positions and apply here.