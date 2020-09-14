No Amusement: Six Flags Darien Lake Won’t Open in 2020

Six Flags Darien Lake says they won't open for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Darien Lake is usually home to an elaborate Halloween celebration each year, Fright Fest - but in 2020, park-goers will have to find something else to do. The park has announced they won't open for the 2020 season at all.

Falling victim to the same concerns that have kept Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge closed for the season, Darien Lake says in a Facebook post, the park will remain closed over concerns for customer and employee safety.

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, Six Flags Darien Lake will remain closed for the 2020 season.

These are difficult times, and we know the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges for everyone. Given the situation we want to ensure we provide you with all the value of your Season Pass. All 2020 Six Flags Darien Lake Season Passes and Pre-Purchased Tickets will be valid for the 2021 season.

We look forward to welcoming you and your family back to the waterpark next year. We appreciate your understanding during these very challenging times. Please stay safe."

Darien Lake says they'll extend season passes and one-day ticket through 2021. If you need assistance, you can get more information HERE.