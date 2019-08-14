Show your full moon on Harvest Moon Nude Day at Howe Caverns.

Take a leisurely naked stroll through the cave at Howe Caverns Saturday, September 14th to "celebrate body positivity, because Howe Caverns believes natural is beautiful."

Hundreds of people took part last year for the first naked tour on July 14th for National Nude Day and tickets for this year's event are expected to sell out. Only 350 will be available for $75 and it includes a souvenir robe and adult beverage. You can include dinner to your tour for $130. There's also Naked Yoga for an extra $20.

The event is open to anyone 21 older and has a strict privacy policy. No cameras or phones will be allowed.

Make your reservation by calling 518-296-8900. Get more details at Howecaverns.com.

