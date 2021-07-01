A new poll finds only one-third of New York voters think Governor Andrew Cuomo should run for re-election.

According to the Siena College Research Institute poll released on Thursday, 23 percent of voters surveyed said Cuomo should resign immediately, 39 percent said he should serve out his term, but not seek re-election and 33 percent said he should continue to serve and run for re-election.

Overall, voters approve of the Governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, 51 to 32 percent.

Specifically, voters say Cuomo did a good job on managing vaccines (66 to 22 percent), keeping NewYorkers informed (60 to 27 percent), and reopening the state (54 to 33 percent)..

However, voters said Cuomo did a bad job addressing questions about his handling of nursing homes, 60 to 22 percent.

Since his poll numbers took a significant hit earlier this year, Cuomo’s favorability, job performance and re-elect ratings have remained largely stable the last few months. But 16 months from the next gubernatorial election and less than a year from the primary, only one-third of New Yorkers – including just 43 percent of Democrats – think Cuomo should run for re-election,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

When it comes to impeachment, voters are more closely divided with 45 percent, a plurality, saying the Assembly should not impeach Cuomo, while 35 percent – including one-quarter of Democrats – would like to see the Assembly impeach the Governor.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee announced this week that it will be issuing subpoenas as their impeachment investigation of Governor Cuomo continue.

The Committee didn't rule out the possibility Cuomo could be called to testify.

