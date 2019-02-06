Valentine's Day means chocolates and flowers to many of us - but this year, you can make it about something even more special: children.

Across the United States, there are kids who are so sick, they'll be spending Valentine's Day in the hospital. While that's definitely a tough situation, you can make their day just a little brighter - and it's FREE and takes less than a minute.

According to Simplemost , children's hospitals around the country are holding "Valentine's Drives" to deliver some cheer to their patients. All you have to do is pick a hospital, and fill out a greeting - and voila! Valentine sent.

If you'd like to make a little extra effort, you can send an actual Valentine to children at Syracuse's Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Be sure to follow their guidelines for greeting cards (read those here ).

Maybe you can even involve your own kids and make your own Valentine's tradition f sharing the love with kids in need of a smile.

[h/t Simplemost.com]