Bills Fans Donate Over $200K to Children’s Hospital in Honor of Josh Allen’s Late Grandmother

When they said Bills Mafia has some of the most dedicated, die-hard fans, they weren't kidding. Bills fans from Buffalo and beyond are showing their support for their quarterback after he played one of the best, and toughest, games of his career.

As Josh Allen led the Bills to sweet victory over the then 6-1 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, his heart was heavy. Allen's grandmother passed away Saturday night, but he said he still wanted to play, Coach Sean McDermott revealed in a post-game interview.

"I called Josh and just asked him where he was on it," McDermott said. "I expressed my sympathy to him, as well as his family and he said he wanted to play. He just felt like he was gonna have to compartmentalize for the better part of 24 hours to get through the game and that’s what he did. Then he was emotional after the game - not an easy thing to play through."

Allen's mother, Lavonne, responded to the coach on Twitter, adding that "it was a very rough day yesterday but grammy wouldn[']t have had it any other way but to have Josh out on that field with his family/teammates."

As Bills Mafia learned the grief Allen had fought through during Sunday's game, they got to work. A slew of $17 donations began pouring in to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, in honor of Allen and all of the amazing work he's done with the hospital since he arrived in Buffalo last year.

Oishei Children's created a special $17 Bills Mafia donation button on its website, and after over $34,000, Allen tweeted that he was "at a loss for words." But Bills fans didn't stop there. As of Tuesday morning, Oishei Children's has received over $200,000 in honor of Allen's grandmother.

"I can't tell you how special it is to see the outpouring of support for me and my family during this tough time," Allen told the NFL. "The donations made to OCH in honor of my grandmother would make her so proud. Thank you Bills Mafia! It is an honor to be your quarterback."

If you'd like to make a donation to Oishei Children's and join the Bills Mafia cause, you can donate through the hospital's website.