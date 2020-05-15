Mother Nature gave us snow for Mother's Day. This weekend it's storms with heavy rain, hail and even an isolate tornado is possible. The National Weather Service is calling for scattered thunderstorms, including a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across central New York Friday afternoon and evening. The greatest threat will be damaging winds, but some large hail and even isolated tornado is also possible.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Storms will be fast moving, but could produce heavy rainfall. The threat of flash-flooding is low, but can’t be ruled out either.

Quarter size hail or larger is possible. The storms could produce localized power outages, structural damage, & downed trees.

The storm will move NW to SE, hitting the Utica/Rome region late this afternoon into early evening. The storms should taper off just after midnight.

The good news is Saturday and half of Sunday we should see some sun and temperatures near 70.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.