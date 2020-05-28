The roller coaster weather for the month of May continues in central New York. We've seen snow for Mother's Day, record high temperatures, and now it's severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, large hail and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says the severe thunderstorms in Oneida, Madison and Otsego counties are expected to begin Friday afternoon and linger into Friday night.

These storms may become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Some of these storms will be slow moving so some flooding could occur in small rivers and drainage basins.

There is also a risk of large hail and tornadoes but the risk is low.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 84. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 58. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Keep Up-To-Date

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.