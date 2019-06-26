Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across Upstate NY

This afternoon could be full of strong thunderstorms across the Upstate New York region.

UPDATE- 3:18PM

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN CORTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Oneida County, and Madison County.

* Until 400 PM EDT

Syracuse.com reports that strong thunderstorm alerts have been issued in our region.

One alert has now been issued for southwestern Madison and southeastern Onondaga counties until 3:15 p.m. Areas that could be hit by the storm include Pompey, Cazenovia, Morrisville, Nelson, Tully, Fabius, Erieville and LaFayette. The storm was spotted by radar at 2:37 p.m. near Pompey, moving east at 30 mph. The weather service said small hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible."

For the rest of the afternoon here in CNY we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.