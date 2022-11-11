Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend

Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend

Getty Images

IfO

Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems.

Credit - Noaa.gov
loading...

Possible Flooding

Boonville could see up to 3 inches of rain while most other areas in the region can expect an inch to two.

Credit - Noaa.gov
loading...

Snow for Morning Commute

Once Nicole moves out, Old Man Winter moves in, bringing colder air and lake effect showers Sunday into Monday. It'll start as a rain/snow mix before turning into all snow overnight, making the morning commute a little tricky. Perfect way to start a work week!

Model guidance does support some light accumulation Sunday night. The best chances would be in the typical lake effect snow areas in CNY into Monday morning.

The snow will transition back into rain Monday after temperatures warm back up. But there may be more winter weather on the way a few days later.

There is uncertainty come mid-week as there is potential for the next system to move into the region.

Credit - Canva
loading...

Long Range Forecast

Veterans Day: Showers, mainly after 1 PM. The rain could be heavy at times. Mids 60s
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 AM, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 AM. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mids 50s
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 AM, then a chance of showers. Near 60
Saturday Night: Mosty cloudy with a chance of showers. Mids 30s
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 AM, then a chance of rain showers. Mids 40s
Sunday Night: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 9 PM. Low 30s
Monday: A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10 AM, then gradually ending. Uppers 30s
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Mids 20s
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 40s
Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Near 30
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Low 40s
Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Near 30
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny. Low 40s

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year

It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter

Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die

There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.
Filed Under: Central New York, rain, snow, tropical storm nicole
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR