Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend
IfO
Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems.
Possible Flooding
Boonville could see up to 3 inches of rain while most other areas in the region can expect an inch to two.
Snow for Morning Commute
Once Nicole moves out, Old Man Winter moves in, bringing colder air and lake effect showers Sunday into Monday. It'll start as a rain/snow mix before turning into all snow overnight, making the morning commute a little tricky. Perfect way to start a work week!
Model guidance does support some light accumulation Sunday night. The best chances would be in the typical lake effect snow areas in CNY into Monday morning.
The snow will transition back into rain Monday after temperatures warm back up. But there may be more winter weather on the way a few days later.
There is uncertainty come mid-week as there is potential for the next system to move into the region.
Long Range Forecast
Veterans Day: Showers, mainly after 1 PM. The rain could be heavy at times. Mids 60s
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 AM, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 AM. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mids 50s
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 AM, then a chance of showers. Near 60
Saturday Night: Mosty cloudy with a chance of showers. Mids 30s
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 AM, then a chance of rain showers. Mids 40s
Sunday Night: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 9 PM. Low 30s
Monday: A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10 AM, then gradually ending. Uppers 30s
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Mids 20s
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 40s
Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Near 30
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Low 40s
Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Near 30
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny. Low 40s