Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For CNY

With the hot, humid weather we've seen this week, the next weather alert only makes sense.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 pm Friday evening.

At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Erieville, or 11 miles west of Hamilton, moving east at 30 mph. Small hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

storm. Locations impacted include...

Eaton, Hamilton, Cazenovia, Morrisville, Stockbridge, Augusta,

Nelson, Waterville, Lebanon and Georgetown.

Several clusters of thunderstorms will move through the region during the afternoon and early evening hours Friday. Greatest threat will be damaging winds, but some large hail and even a tornado is also possible. Storms will be fast moving, but could produce locally heavy rainfall leading to poor drainage flooding and quick rises on streams and creeks. There is a limited threat for flash-flooding at this time.