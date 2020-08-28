Several Utica Convenience Stores Busted For Unstamped Cigarettes

Several local convenience stores are facing charges following the execution of search warrants in the City of Utica.

The UPD Special Investigations Unit was assisted in the operation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, the IRS and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

During the search warrant executions various teams entered establishments at 1400 Kemble Street, 1316 Oneida Street, 1331 Oneida Street and 1321 Oneida Street.

When inside, officials say they discovered several violations of the New York State Tax Code and several unstamped cigarettes were found. Officials say they also discovered a small quantity of marijuana.

Officials say in total 47 cartons of unstamped cigarettes, 14 packages of synthetic marijuana and over $45,000 were seized and additional charges are possible.

Utica Police want to thank all agencies involved in assisting them in their investigation.