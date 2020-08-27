Drink Beer With Your Dog, Order Busch’s New Dog Brew

You ever have those days where you just wanna sit back, relax and pop open a cold one with the dog right by your side? Good news, now you can include your dog even more than ever before and pop one open for him or her too!

Busch Dog Brew is an all-natural product and contains only fresh ingredients. Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients.

Busch created the special concoction so the dogs of the world can feel included too, since alcohol and hops are highly toxic for them. Some have asked the question if humans can drink the special mixture. According to Busch, it is safe for humans, but is made specifically to meet the taste of a dog's palate.

How Much Should I Give My Dog?

Busch noted that the brew is NOT harmful to consume the entire can in one sitting. For smaller dogs: Busch Dog Brew will last for 5 days after opened in the fridge so that it can last longer. You can give your dog how ever much you'd like.

You can only purchase the brew online, but it's only $9.99 for a 4 pack! It looks like they're out of stock at the moment, but you can sign up to be added to the list to be notified when it gets restocked!