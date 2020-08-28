Distracted Driver Crashes Into Amish Buggy in Upstate New York

An Amish family escaped serious injury after a distracted driver crashed into their buggy in upstate New York.

New York State Police says the crash happened on Wednesday, August 26th on State Route 11B in Dickinson in Franklin County. The driver of the car was not paying attention and ran into the buggy.

Fortunately, the buggy’s occupants, including two young children, only had minor injuries. The horse also had a minor injury and was taken from the scene.

Photo Credit - NYSP

"We want to remind drivers to please pay attention and share the road in the areas where these buggies are operated," said the New York State Police.