Several CNY Roads Closed Due To Poor Visibility

Drifting and blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions all over Central New York. This is causing all sorts of roads to be closed.

You can go to 511NY for all the latest closures, delays, and more.

As of 3:44PM on 2/25/2019, here's a list thanks to WKTV :

The area roads, routes and streets that are impassable due to drifting snow, or crashes are: • Route 170 between Route 29 in the town of Fairfield

• Dise Road in the city of Little Falls

• Route 169 from North Creek Road

• Route 28 (North Main Street) in Fairfield is closed in both directions

• Route 316 is closed from Route 46 to County Route 76 due to downed wires

• Route 26 from West Road to West Leyden

• Route 177 from Route 12 to the county line"

You can report any road issues here .