Got antiques? American Pickers Mike and Frank want to see them. The History Channel show is coming back to New York for filming in May.

“The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so people know we’re coming to town,” American Pickers producer Emily Chafetz told the Oleans Times Herald .

American Pickers is a documentary series, exploring the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.' The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. And they're hunting in New York state this Spring.

This isn't the first time the Pickers have been in central New York. In 2015 Mike and Frank found treasures in a Little Falls barn. Mike and Frank spent 15 hours at the barn, meeting and dealing with Rich Marocco and Mike Lonis, taking home 54 items.

The crew arrived on the Little Falls property to film May 11th, which would have been the owner Mike’s 97th birthday.

Photo Credit - Heidi Lanphere Thomas

Herkimer County Sheriff Chris Farber, who served as executor to the estate, tells the Valley Side , "It was my daughter-in-law’s idea. We weren’t sure what to expect. Mike was the original picker. He picked before it was cool, seeing the value in everything.”

American Pickers wants to explore your hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques the Pickers can spend the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST .