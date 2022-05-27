Authorities are trying to identify a man who they say recently purchased almost $10,000 worth of jewelry at a Central New York mall with a stolen credit card.

New York State Police have released a photo taken from security cameras inside the Kay Jewelers at Destiny USA in Syracuse. They say the man in the photo purchased approximately $9,000 worth of jewelry in April of this year with that stolen card.

photo released by New York State Police photo released by New York State Police loading...

Based on the value of the items purchased, Troopers are calling it a grand larceny investigation. Making identification of the suspect a bit more difficult is the fact that he is wearing a surgical style mask to cover his face. Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from law enforcement. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

