18 Places & Things Central New Yorkers Wish Would Make Comeback

Toys R Us is making a comeback. After closing all stores in 2018, the company is reopening inside Macy's Department Stores across the country in time for the holiday shopping season. What else do you wish would make a comeback?

Affordable living seems to be long gone. From rising housing and food prices to gas over $5 a gallon, people can only dream of days when you had a little extra spending money that could be used at restaurants and stores that are no more.

Here are 18 things Central New Yorkers wish would return.

Toys R Us Closes

The nation's largest toy store chain, which closed all locations in 2018 after 70 years in business, had hoped to reopen a handful of stores in the U.S. in 2019, according to Bloomberg.

Toys 'R' Us Files For Bankruptcy Leon Neal, Getty Images loading...

New Toy Era

WHP Global acquired a controlling interest in the parent company to Toys R Us, earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to be taking the reins of the world's leading toy brand at a time when the category is up 16% and consumer demand for toys is at an all-time high. This is a natural fit for WHP, as we can leverage our global network and digital platform to help grow Toys"R" Us and Babies"R" Us around the world," Chairman and CEO at WHP Yehuda Shmidman said in a press release.

Shmidman said in March, that the plan was to reopen Toys R Us stores before the 2021 holiday season and it looks like things are still on track with a mid-October opening date.

Toys R Us Files For Liquidation, Will Shutter All U.S. Stores Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

