See Steely Dan In Syracuse This Fall

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Steely Dan, returns to Syracuse for a show this fall.

The Grammy Award-winning group brings the 'Sweet Tour' to the Landmark Theatre Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. and range from $49.50 to $125.

Walter Becker and Donald Fagen formed Steely Dan while they were students at Bard College in the early '70s. They enjoyed a successful ten-year run before the band broke up. Becker and Fagen reformed Steely Dan in 1993 and recorded Two Against Nature (2000), which won four Grammy Awards. Walter Becker has since died of esophageal cancer on September 3, 2017.