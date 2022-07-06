Carlos Santana ‘Doing Well’ After Collapsing During Performance

Carlos Santana has reassured fans that he is OK after collapsing during his performance Tuesday night at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan.

Santana had been performing for about an hour when he passed out and was taken from the venue to the emergency department at a nearby hospital. According to a representative for Santana, the guitarist was "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration." His manager, Michael Vrionis, said he is now "doing well."

On his Facebook page, Santana reaffirmed the explanation. "To one and all, thank you for your precious prayers," he wrote, adding that his wife and drummer "Cindy and I, we are good. Just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."

Vrionis also noted that Santana's scheduled show for Wednesday at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa., "will be postponed to a later date."

Last year, Santana revealed that he had undergone an unexpected heart procedure, forcing the cancellation of his Las Vegas residency, but was anticipating a full recovery.

"Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest," the guitarist said in a video statement at the time. "So we went there [and] we found out we had to take care of it. So I am, and I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I would play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent. I wouldn't show up unless I can do that."

Aside from Wednesday's postponement, Santana's tour with Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to continue through North America until the end of August.