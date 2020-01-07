See Rod Stewart At SPAC This Summer

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rod Stewart will play Saratoga this summer.

Rod Stewart's 2020 tour dates include a July 29 concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs. Unfortunately, Cheap Trick is not listed as opening the show.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $199.50, plus fees, and go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 am. Pre-sale tickets for Rod Stewart fan club members and Citi cardholders are on sale now.

The Grammy winner is currently in hot water for an alleged altercation at a Palm Beach, Fla. resort. According to Ultimate Classic Rock and People, Rod and his son, Sean, were with a group celebrating New Year’s Eve at the Breakers resort. The police report notes that the two became “agitated��� after being denied access to the private event.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is best known for hits like “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” “Tonight’s the Night,” Hot Legs," Young Turks," Maggie May," and more. It should be a good show with or without Cheap Trick.

Rod Stewart 2020 Tour

July 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 25 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (No Cheap Trick)

July 31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 5 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (without Cheap Trick)

August 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 30 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

September 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 5 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL