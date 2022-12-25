Abandoned Resort In the Catskills, See What’s Left of the Theatre and More

Many of the Borscht Belt New York hotels and resorts that were so popular from the 1940's to the 1980's ended up abandoned. One such resort, turned residential complex, was Brown's Resort. Sadly the entire place caught fire and burned to the ground in 2012. This is a look at what was left behind at this once proud vacation destination.

The Brown's Resort and Country Club was famous for the celebrities such as Woody Allen, Sammy Davis Jr. and Tony Bennett making their way to Brown's to perform. As a matter of fact, comedian Jerry Lewis started his career as a waiter at the resort and eventually had their theatre named in his honor.

In the 70's and 80's, many of the Catskill Mountain resorts lost business due to the increased vacation options that flying afforded. In the 1987 Brown's opened luxury townhouses but this move wasn't enough to save the property from bankruptcy and eventual foreclosure. In 1997 Brown's was converted into a 396 unit condo complex.

The condo complex attracted many residents and continued to include the old resort theatre, pool and mini-golf. The issue was that the building failed to have approved fire safety, alarms and sprinklers. On April 14, 2012 the place burned to the ground. Here are some pictures, from YouTube.com-The Proper People, of what is left of Brown's Resort and Country Club.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

