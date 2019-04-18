See $850,000 Dollar Home for Sale In New Hartford

If you're in the market for a new home, this one might fit the bill in New Hartford, but you will have to put in a pool.

Is this the most expensive house for sale in New Hartford? Nope, but the price is up there. This 5 bedroom, 5 baths, 4,372 sqft home is located at 8984 Tibbitts Rd, New Hartford. The house is on the market for $850,000. The listing agents Steve and Lynn Boucher at Coldwell Banker Faith Properties say:

View, acreage, and luxury appointments throughout, this 4,300+ sq foot home has style and design befitting a one of a kind property. Lavish and impressive interior.

The house was built in 2009 and has forced air heating, central air, with 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half bathroom, on 9.77 acres at a price of $194 per sqft. It's tax assessed value is $577,778 with an annual tax bill of $18,332.

The estimated monthly cost is $5,363. Here's the breakdown:

$3,273/mo principal & interest

$1,792/mo property taxes

$298/mo home insurance

8984 Tibbitts Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413

Hard to believe at this price point there's no pool or hot tub. But, if you can afford this house then you can probably afford to add whatever you want!