Enchanting Retreat Style Home for Sale in the Catskills

I love that they say that 397 Moonhaw Road in West Ashokan New York is at the beginning of the road. Most of us would call it a dead end where you can't go any farther into the woods but the reality is this house is at the beginning of a lot of things in including the Ashokan Reservoir headwaters.

Tucked into the Catskill Mountains between two trout streams this stunning post and beams log home boost one of the most desirable Forest locations in the Hudson Valley. With 9 bedrooms "Twin Creeks" is perfect for anyone who wants room to grow a family or entertain friends.

Estate for Sale Near Kingston, New York

PC: Hudson Valley - Catskill Region MLS / Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l / Sherret E Chase via Zillow PC: Hudson Valley - Catskill Region MLS / Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l / Sherret E Chase via Zillow loading...

This property might be tucked away but it is just minutes from some of the best places to enjoy in Ulster County. The open space and size of this home also make it a perfect place to use as a retreat for family, friends even work. Close to the Ashokan Reservoir, bike trails, the Esopus Creek, and the town of Boiceville plus Woodstock, Mohonk, and Phoenicia are just 20 minutes away.

Imagine living surrounded by thousands of acres of protected New York State forestland above 1,300 feet elevation amidst the tranquility of wilderness and surrounded by the h peaks of Hanover, Balsam Cap, Friday, Cornell, Terrace, and Cross Mountains. You might forget you are even in New York.