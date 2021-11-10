Ever have a dream of winning the lottery and buying a really extravagant house? This is a house worthy of including in that dream. Take a look inside.
Homes like this just aren't seen all that much in New York State. A home like this screams Florida, or maybe even California. That is one of the many things that makes this stunning home stand out in the real estate landscape. One of the other things is the actual landscape, this home is nearly sitting directly on the water.
Located in Hyde Park, New York, this home has quite the whopping price tag on it. A cool $45,000,000 is what you will need to get the keys to the front door. 46 Ledgerock Lane offers you 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and a half bath too. In-laws coming to town? There is even a fully detached home further back toward the woods too.
29 Breathtaking Pictures Of Majestic New York Home Offering Unparalleled Views
This home has a staggering sale price, don't get us wrong. But it is the kind of sale price that seems worth it if you had the cash. Look at everything you're getting for $45,000,000. From an infinity pool to nearly all-glass walls inside. Those glass walls offer you picturesque views any way you choose to turn.
On one side, you'll peer out over the Hudson River, and across you'll see the Catskill mountains. If you take a gander out the other side of the home you get a wooded vibe and you may never know you were perched on the Hudson River.
Take a look through the 29 pictures below showing what true elegance looks like for a home in New York State.
Be King & Queen of Your Own $35 Million Castle
Be king & queen of your own $35 million castle surrounded by a moat only a few hours from Central New York.
Look Inside This $10M NY Private Island Home Accessible Only By Boat or Helicopter
Stunning Freedom Run Winery For Sale In New York For $12 Million
Check Out This Incredible $1.2 Million Dollar Home Right On Oneida Lake
Located in Cicero, this home will amaze you around every corner. Its most incredible feature happens to be the land it is on. This home will give you amazing views of Oneida Lake. Yeah, it has quite the price tag on it. For $1,170,000, it does seem worth it.
This home has a wide-open floor plan with a gigantic living room and eat-in kitchen right off of it. It also features 4 bedrooms along with 3 bathrooms. The total livable space is around 5,500 square feet. On top of that, you get a three-car garage leaving you plenty of room for storage.
You could own this literal and real-life dream home that offers very elegant design cues like barn doors into one of the bedrooms, and including an overview of the living area from the second floor.
Sometimes you'll get a house like this and assume it is all house but then the back yard is microscopic. Not here. This yard will wow all of your guests at parties and prove the home worth as those parties can be close to the house, or lakeside. Plus, being in Cicero, you're close to all of the action and central to most things in Central New York.
Just picture yourself in this home, it's easy to do that. Even if you can't afford it, we all can dream. This house is what dreams are made of.