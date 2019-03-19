A Liverpool man is behind bars after allegedly stealing over $100,000 from an auto dealership in Auburn, NY.

According to New York State Police, 36-year-old Hazem Almaliti is accused of stealing the money from Fox Auto Group.

Trooper Jack Keller tells Syracuse.com , Almaliti was hired to deliver cars to the dealership, but never did. He went on to tell them,

Almaliti did, however, deliver some cars -- but those cars had liens on them and "he didn’t own the vehicles."

The case is still being investigated and any person that may be able to offer any information is encouraged to contact Investigator Jeffrey Duck at SP North Syracuse (315) 455-2826 or Troop D Headquarters (315) 366-6000.

Almaliti is facing a charge of Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree, a class “C” felony.