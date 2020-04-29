There's a new way to shop at Wegmans. Just scan, pay and be on your way.

Wegmans SCAN is a new app that allows you to scan and bag your groceries while you shop. After shopping, you can quickly and easily pay for your groceries at a self-checkout register.

To get started, download the Wegmans Scan app. Connect the app to your Shoppers Club account and start shopping. Just scan the barcodes of each item you purchase. Once you're done shopping, stop at the self checkout register to pay.

The new Wegmans Scan app allows you to see a running total while you shop, bag groceries your way, apply digital coupons and checkout faster.

The new option is available at select Wegmans locations including the Dewitt store in Syracuse. More locations will be added.

Get more details at Wegmans.com.