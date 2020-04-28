Finally some good news when it comes to milk in Central New York. Three dairy related groups have joined together to provide milk to those in need through school districts in Oneida County.

The Dairy Farmers of America, Dean Foods processing plants, and American Dairy Association Northeast are bringing a trailer-truck load of milk to Oneida County. More than 3800 gallons of milk will be distributed through 14 school districts to families in need.

Organizers felt working through the school districts would be the best way to identify those in the direst of need. Plus with food banks already struggling to keep up with the increased demand and featuring little cold storage capabilities, this seemed like the logical solution.

The milk will arrive Wednesday, April 29 in 1 gallon containers of whole milk. They will offload the shipment at the DPW facilities in Oriskany with assistance from Emergency Services. It will then be distributed through these school districts: