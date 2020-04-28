Three Dairy Groups Providing Free Milk Through Oneida County School Districts

Finally some good news when it comes to milk in Central New York. Three dairy related groups have joined together to provide milk to those in need through school districts in Oneida County.

The Dairy Farmers of America, Dean Foods processing plants, and American Dairy Association Northeast are bringing a trailer-truck load of milk to Oneida County. More than 3800 gallons of milk will be distributed through 14 school districts to families in need.

Organizers felt working through the school districts would be the best way to identify those in the direst of need. Plus with food banks already struggling to keep up with the increased demand and featuring little cold storage capabilities, this seemed like the logical solution.

The milk will arrive Wednesday, April 29 in 1 gallon containers of whole milk. They will offload the shipment at the DPW facilities in Oriskany with assistance from Emergency Services. It will then be distributed through these school districts:

  • Adirondack
    Brookfield
    Camden
    Clinton
    Holland Patent
    New Hartford
    New York Mills
    Oriskany
    Remsen
    Sauquoit
    VVS
    Waterville
    Westmoreland
    Whitesboro

