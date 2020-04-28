New Rivals for Mets & Yankees in MLB’s COVID-19 Realignment

COVID-19 has yet to strike out the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

MLB's latest plan calls for a 100-game schedule beginning in June. There would be a temporary realignment into three divisions, with regular season games limited to division rivals. So, the Mets and Yankees would play a LOT of games against each other. And they'd have 2020 intra-divisional rivalries with traditional National League clubs like the Pirates and Phillies. Here's a look at the set-up:

EAST

New York Yankees

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays

Miami Marlins

WEST

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels

San Francisco Giants

Oakland Athletics

San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies

Texas Rangers

Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners

CENTRAL

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals

Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians

Minnesota Twins

Atlanta Braves

Detroit Tigers