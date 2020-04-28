New Rivals for Mets & Yankees in MLB’s COVID-19 Realignment

COVID-19 has yet to strike out the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

MLB's latest plan calls for a 100-game schedule beginning in June. There would be a temporary realignment into three divisions, with regular season games limited to division rivals. So, the Mets and Yankees would play a LOT of games against each other. And they'd have 2020 intra-divisional rivalries with traditional National League clubs like the Pirates and Phillies. Here's a look at the set-up:

EAST

  • New York Yankees
  • New York Mets
  • Boston Red Sox
  • Washington Nationals
  • Baltimore Orioles
  • Philadelphia Phillies
  • Pittsburgh Pirates
  • Toronto Blue Jays
  • Tampa Bay Rays
  • Miami Marlins

WEST

  • Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Los Angeles Angels
  • San Francisco Giants
  • Oakland Athletics
  • San Diego Padres
  • Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Colorado Rockies
  • Texas Rangers
  • Houston Astros
  • Seattle Mariners

CENTRAL

  • Chicago Cubs
  • Chicago White Sox
  • Milwaukee Brewers
  • St. Louis Cardinals
  • Kansas City Royals
  • Cincinnati Reds
  • Cleveland Indians
  • Minnesota Twins
  • Atlanta Braves
  • Detroit Tigers
