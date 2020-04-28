New Rivals for Mets & Yankees in MLB’s COVID-19 Realignment
COVID-19 has yet to strike out the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
MLB's latest plan calls for a 100-game schedule beginning in June. There would be a temporary realignment into three divisions, with regular season games limited to division rivals. So, the Mets and Yankees would play a LOT of games against each other. And they'd have 2020 intra-divisional rivalries with traditional National League clubs like the Pirates and Phillies. Here's a look at the set-up:
EAST
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- Boston Red Sox
- Washington Nationals
- Baltimore Orioles
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Miami Marlins
WEST
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Los Angeles Angels
- San Francisco Giants
- Oakland Athletics
- San Diego Padres
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Colorado Rockies
- Texas Rangers
- Houston Astros
- Seattle Mariners
CENTRAL
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Milwaukee Brewers
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Kansas City Royals
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Indians
- Minnesota Twins
- Atlanta Braves
- Detroit Tigers
