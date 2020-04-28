Madison County Recognizes Concerns Over Rising COVID-19 Cases

Madison County Health officials are recognizing growing concerns over the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Village of Chittenango.

They say some of those positive cases are from the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Chittenango.

The Health Department is working closely with the New York State Health Department regarding the positive cases within the facility.

Officials say there is limited risk to the surrounding community.

There have been 134 positive coronavirus cases in Madison County and five deaths.