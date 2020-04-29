CJ Tardy is only 4 years old, but he's inspiring America.

The New York pre-schooler begins every day with the Pledge of Allegiance, just like he does when he's in school. Every morning he's joined by firefighters, nurses, friends and family from all over the country.

The daily pledge began with CJ's mother KellyAnne and a friend on FaceTime. It's now grown to more than 50 people every morning at 9:30 on Zoom. "I think we're going to get 110," CJ told NBC News.