Say “Aloha” to The New Seafood Restaurant in Destiny USA

If seafood is your thing, this place sounds absolutely delicious. There's a new restaurant opening in Destiny USA called "Aloha Krab."

Aloha Krab’s Cajun seafood boil offers unique and modern cuisine, serving several seafood favorites and authentic dishes including crab, lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crawfish. Each catch is seasoned with a choice of spice levels including Juicy Cajun, Garlic Butter, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper and Aloha Special.

Their menu also includes an assortment of modern cuisine items such as Po Boy sandwiches, fried calamari, chicken wings, onions rings, fries, hush puppies and fried rice.

Credit: DIRECT DESIGN STUDIO

It’ll be located on the mall’s first level, according to Syracuse.com, across from Panera Bread. That’s space previously occupied by Ruby Tuesday, an original Destiny USA tenant that closed in 2016.

The location should be opening in Destiny USA this summer. Aloha currently has four locations in Maryland, New Jersey and New York City, but is planning to open 18 new sites in New York and New Jersey this year.

There's speculation that they'll be opening a location here in Utica - we've reached out to find out where and when, and will update you as soon as we find out.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Fresco Fish Opening in the New Hartford Shopping Center

Fresco Fish is scheduled to open soon in New Hartford.

Fresco is passionate about sourcing and selling you the best seafood available that surpasses the standards for the market. We offer hand-prepared, fresh seafood recipes that are inspired by the sea."

According to their Facebook page, they will be open Monday through Saturday 10AM - 8PM. It appears they will be closed on Sundays once open.