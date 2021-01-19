New Owners Re-opening Old School Bar and Grill in Utica

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic closed the Old School Bar and Grill around Thanksgiving 2020, but it will re-open soon with some very excited new owners.

The new restaurateurs of Old School are Jeff and Jessica (Arcuri) Reilly of East Utica and Brandon and Lexi (Zakala) Bertrand of Rome. Jeff and Jessica both have experience in the bar and food industry. Jessica is also a self-taught chef and looks forward to wowing you with her culinary skills in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Old School Bar and Grill

This is a dream come true for high school sweethearts Brandon and Lexi, as they always hoped to own their own establishment. Brandon has restaurant experience and is "passionate about cooking, eating, and entertaining," while Lexi's fun-loving personality will charm their customers.

The Facebook post says both families are sports enthusiasts and are excited to host you as you watch your favorite sports teams, enjoying food and drink, and of course, the company Old School is known for.

The Old School Bar and Grill on Culver Ave in Utica should be open for take-out in February and then open to the public when their liquor license is approved. Alexis tells us they're working diligently now to get their menu updated and some tidying around the inside for the grand reopening.

The bar is in fabulous shape and they really did wonderful work in there. We're planning at least a fresh coat of paint and a little decor update...For the menu, we are going to keep some of the local staple Italian dishes but will have more focus and emphasis on bar food and not entirely an Italian sit-down restaurant. Brandon is an amazing cook for Italian dishes but also has a flair for some modern, fun bar dishes as well as barbecue specialties!

The Old School team already has a ton of support on Facebook with more than 150 congratulation messages. With comments like this from Kelly, it's sure to be a great success: "Miss hanging at Old School on Sunday watching my Steelers and eating long hots and meatballs! Good luck!"

