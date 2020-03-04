Mangia Macrina’s Wood Fired Pizza to Open Second Location in Little Falls

Mangia Macrina, home of some of the best wood fired pizza in Central New York, is opening a second location in Little Falls.

Mangia Macrina already operates a popular food truck and a brick and mortar location on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. Owner Chris Woodbeck announced construction in underway on their next location in Little Falls. "We started construction already. Our oven is on a boat coming from Italy. It goes to California first then it will be sent to us with our other components." Chris says the new location will serve wine and beer, just like the New Hartford restaurant.

Credit: Mangia Macrina

Mangia Macrina will make its Little Falls home in Canal Place, next to the Stone Mill Cafe.

Chris says he hopes to open the new location in mid-April or May.

Credit: Mangia Macrina

When asked why he selected Little Falls as a destination for expansion, Chris says, "Little Falls has been an upward swing for a few years now. And we've always admired the landscape of Little Falls and with the growing population and the art culture there, I feel we will fit in well."

Chris says he hopes Mangia Macrina will stand out in Little Falls. "Sometimes in New Hartford, we might get lost in the mix of not just pizza, but every type of restaurant. Little Falls doesn't have the luxury of having hundreds of restaurants."

Credit: Mangia Macrina

"We originally started in Herkimer with our food truck and we found over the years that we've been open in New Hartford that our customers from the Valley have always wanted us to be open down there."

Now their request is being answered.