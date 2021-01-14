Fast Casual Mediterranean Restaurant Opening in New Hartford

Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's is set to open in New Hartford this March!

Zeina's Cafe on Varick Street has been in business for more than 10 years, and they're adding to their family brand with Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's in the former Five guys/ Wing Stop location on Commercial Drive.

This was the announcement from February 2020 when they planned on opening in the Fitness Mill Complex on Oriskany Street in Utica, but that is no longer part of the plan.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=194567661817600

The Observer-Dispatch reports the new eatery manager is Elias Zeina, who grew up working at his parents' restaurant since it first opened. He's planning to serve healthier, lighter, and customizable Mediterranean food like pita wraps and bowls versus the traditional Lebanese fare you'll find on the Zeina Cafe menu.

Cindy/TSM

Zeina tells the Observer-Dispatch that he envisions a "faster, more casual offering Lebanese and other Mediterranean food...We had a mission to kind of make healthy Mediterranean food more accessible to people in the Mohawk valley,"

While opening a new business during a pandemic might be daunting for some, Zeina is embracing it by offering quick counter service with freshly made grab and go items. The restaurant itself is capable of seating up to 20 customers at one time.

Cindy/TSM

Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina's describes themselves on Facebook as:

A polished and modern fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant with a simple mission - help our citizens live better by creating real food with bold flavor that is convenient. We innovated old-world recipes to curate a menu that is FLAVORFUL, that is LOUD, WHOLESOME and most importantly DELICIOUS.

The food you will love to eat and will make you feel great. Coming March 2021 to 4666 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413.

We LOVE Ziena's Cafe and can't wait to try Lafa Mediterranean! Hurry up and open already!!! LOL!