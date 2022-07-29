Enjoy The Sandlot on Big Screen From the Outfield of Syracuse Stadium

You're killing me smalls!

Spend an evening with the kids of The Sandlot in the outfield of NBT Bank Stadium. Watch 'A Film on the Field' in Syracuse where legends never die on Thursday, August 18.

Bring your blanket or chair for an evening of the classic family baseball film, The Sandlot, being shown on the big screen. If the outfield is not your thing, stadium seating is available too for Hospice Movie Night.

A Film on the Field will not be your traditional, run-of-the-mill fundraising event. It's designed for everyone to let loose, have fun, be entertained, and support a cause that encourages living life to the fullest.

Gates at NBT Bank Stadium will open at 5:30 PM so everyone can find their spot on the outfield or in the stands, get some food from the concessions, and enjoy the pre-show. There will be clowns, face painting, balloon twisters, and CirqOvation entertainment.

A VIP party will be held in the Metropolitan Club that will begin with a tour of the new Syracuse Baseball Hall of Fame at 6 PM. There will also be food, 1-hour of open bar, and entertainment will be available, along with air-conditioned seats to watch the film with some lady named Ruth. Baby Ruth.

Once the movie has ended, sit back, relax, and enjoy the fireworks display.

Film on the Field Tickets

Adults $25

Kids 5 and under $5

Tickets are available online.

Timeline

5:30 - General Admission Opens, concessions open

5:45-7:00 - Entertainment Available for General Admission guests

6:00-7:00 VIP Experience in the Metropolitan Room (ticketed event)

7:00 Remarks from Hospice and Presenting Sponsor

7:15 - Feature Film - THE SANDLOT

9:00 - Fireworks

