What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?

Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?

Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live in New York State, you aren't too far from your next slice of pizza. Whether you’re in the mood for Neapolitan, brick-oven, New York-style or some crazy creation, we are blessed at the amount of local pizzerias. Sometimes though, you may swing to a chain place. Why? Variety is the spice of life.

Sometimes we’re in the mood for fast-food pizza. It happens. Who is truly the best?

To determine the most popular pizza in every state, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed pizza chain rankings from TOP Data, a research and marketing agency. Once that list was published, they released "The Most Popular Pizza in Every State" report. Inside this, it's a breakdown of every state, and the top three choices. Who wins the heart of New York?

New York State had the following choices:

> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut

> Second favorite: Domino’s

> Third favorite: Little Caesars"

New York State is home to over 130 Pizza Hut locations, over 230 Domino's locations, and over 100 Little Caesars locations. Who would you rank as having the best chain pizza in New York?

Also, let's be honest. Who has the best pizza in general in New York state? Let us know on our station app.

