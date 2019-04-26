Sandals resort is sending moms, teachers, nurses and military personnel on a free luxury vacation.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses’ Day, and Military Month, Sandals Resorts is rewarding people that rock. Every day in May, Sandals Resorts will randomly surprise one deserving teacher, nurse, military member or mother with a complimentary 7-Day/6-night Luxury vacation for two adults at any Sandals or Beaches Resort of their choice.

Just nominate someone you know that is a nurse, teacher, active or retired military, and/or mother. If you are one, nominate yourself. Upload a photo of the nominee and explain why they(you) rock in 250 characters or less.

Get all the details and nominate someone that rocks at Sandals.com/maycation .