Sammy Hagar Says He ‘Inherited’ His Van Halen Era Songs

Sammy Hagar said he and his band the Circle “inherited” the songs that appeared on 5150 , his first album with Van Halen , which was released 33 years ago.

The singer, whose current group includes fellow Van Halen ex Michael Anthony , continue to perform a number of those songs at their live shows.

In a video released yesterday marking the anniversary of 5150 , Hagar said, “Playing the Van Hagar era now with another band like the Circle, it seems like, no matter what song we play, it’s a hit as soon as you kick it off. … ‘Best of Both Worlds’ was never a single, [but] the audience is singing it like it was a No. 1 hit. They don’t sing any more with the No. 1 hit ‘Why Can’t This Be Love’ – it’s like they’re all hits. It’s awesome.”

He noted that when he's "standing onstage with the Circle, or anyone, singing those songs, I really feel the magic of the moment when we wrote those songs. It’s really, really good stuff. … Someone’s got to play it, and I’m happy to. It seems like I’ve inherited the Van Hagar era, Mikey and I, so we’ll serve it.”

You can watch the video below.

Bassist Anthony has been the focus of speculation about a return to Van Halen in recent months, with rumors suggesting an original lineup tour has been discussed. Hagar last month claimed the band had made contact with Anthony, though no decision had been made. He later revealed he was ready to take time off from touring with the Circle if the reunion took place.

“Mikey is my dearest friend in the world," he said. "He's my favorite bass player and singer on the planet to be in a band with. And we will continue to be in a band our whole life. But if there was an opportunity for him to go play in Van Halen again, just to mend that up, just to keep that sour note from being in his head for the rest of his life, he has my blessings.”