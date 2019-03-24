Not Everyone Is Happy About the Mets Coming to Syracuse

Baseball season is almost here. Major Leaguers and Minor Leaguers have been in Florida and Arizona, honing their skills, and the time has come.

The 2019 big league season begins for the New York Mets this Thursday, March 28th, in Washington, DC against the Nationals. While, the Mets' new Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse has its opener set for next Thursday, April 4th. Spirits are high for everyone...except the Mets players. That's due to a scheduled workout for the team this week at Syracuse's Carrier Dome.

Mets star pitcher Noah Syndegaard spoke to Tim Britton, a writer from The Athletic website, and said he and his teammates aren't thrilled about the team's itinerary as they prepare for Opening Day.

When asked if he was excited about his first trip to Syracuse, Syndegaard told Britton: "Not even the slightest bit."

Designed to drum up interest in the first season for the Syracuse Mets (including Tim Tebow), the "Meet the Mets Workout" is set for Noon-2pm on Tuesday, March 26th, at the Dome. Parking, admission and shuttles to the Dome are all free of charge.