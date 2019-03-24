Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2019
If you are a Star Wars or James Bond fan who uses Netflix, you really better get your butt in gear. All of Netflix’s Clone Saga content, plus many Bond films (including Casino Royale, Goldfinger, and The Spy Who Loved Me) are all expiring in April. You’ve also go less than a month to watch Billy Madison, the Idris Elba series Luther, and the ’90s crime classic L.A. Confidential.
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 4/1/19
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
Leaving 4/4/19
Raw
Leaving 4/7/19
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Leaving 4/13/19
Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/18/19
Silver Linings Playbook
