Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2019

If you are a Star Wars or James Bond fan who uses Netflix , you really better get your butt in gear. All of Netflix’s Clone Saga content, plus many Bond films (including Casino Royale , Goldfinger , and The Spy Who Loved Me ) are all expiring in April. You’ve also go less than a month to watch Billy Madison , the Idris Elba series Luther , and the ’90s crime classic L.A. Confidential.

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 4/1/19

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving 4/4/19

Raw

Leaving 4/7/19

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving 4/13/19

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/18/19

Silver Linings Playbook